SVB Leerink Lowers Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $148.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $168.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASND. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND stock opened at $115.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $158.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 187,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after acquiring an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 628,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 126,313 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 25,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $2,910,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

