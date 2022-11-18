SVB Leerink Lowers Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $148.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $168.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASND. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.55.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Shares of ASND stock opened at $115.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $158.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.
