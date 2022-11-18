Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Cowen

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SG opened at 13.49 on Tuesday. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of 10.78 and a 1 year high of 53.22.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

