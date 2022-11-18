Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $117.72 million and $11.76 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

