Swiss Life’s (SZLMY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 552 to CHF 545 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Swiss Life Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $26.08 on Monday. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.