Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.41

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and traded as low as $20.79. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 777,806 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 59,649 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $1,386,839.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,687. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 59,649 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $1,386,839.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $414,687. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,777. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $55,536,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,645,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,378,000. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,932,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,592,000 after buying an additional 976,635 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,737,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

