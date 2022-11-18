T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $19,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.30.

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

