Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Taiga Motors Price Performance
OTC:TAIMF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Taiga Motors has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $6.50.
Taiga Motors Company Profile
