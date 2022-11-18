Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC:TAIMF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Taiga Motors has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Taiga Motors Corporation engages in the research and development, design, production, marketing, and distribution of various electric powersport vehicles. It offers electric snowmobiles, personal watercrafts, and off-road vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in LaSalle, Canada.

