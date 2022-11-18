Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.6 %

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,208. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -906.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.23. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.