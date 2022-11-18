Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.55. 255,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,496. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $256.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.39.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

