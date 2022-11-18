Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TGT. Cowen upped their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.07.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,496. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.39. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $256.64.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

