Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $162.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $256.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

