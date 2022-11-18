Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $194.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $205.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Target stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.39. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $256.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

