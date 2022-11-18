Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TGT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.58. The company had a trading volume of 112,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,496. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $256.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.