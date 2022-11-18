TD Securities Boosts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$28.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.98.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$20.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.20. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$25.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 28.86, a current ratio of 30.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. As a group, analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.2799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$250,552.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

