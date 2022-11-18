TD Securities Boosts Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$79.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

STN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Stantec from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.75.

Stantec stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38. Stantec has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Stantec by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,625,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Stantec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,751,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,450,000 after acquiring an additional 42,556 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Stantec by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,305,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Stantec by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,233,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,599,000 after acquiring an additional 235,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

