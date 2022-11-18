TD Securities Trims Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Target Price to C$63.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EMRAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $38.55 on Monday. Emera has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.