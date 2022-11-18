TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading 6.2% Higher

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 1,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 271,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

TDCX Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDCX had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $116.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TDCX Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TDCX Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TDCX by 1,120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TDCX by 5,628.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TDCX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.