TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading 6.2% Higher

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 1,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 271,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDCX had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $116.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TDCX Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
