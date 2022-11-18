TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of TE Connectivity worth $62,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 94,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 41.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $124.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $166.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,079 shares of company stock worth $9,130,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.63.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

