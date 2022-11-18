TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Increased by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,786. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $166.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile



TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

