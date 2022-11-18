Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Technip Energies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Technip Energies from €15.50 ($15.98) to €15.30 ($15.77) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Technip Energies Price Performance

THNPF stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $16.73.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

Further Reading

