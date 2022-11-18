Teck Resources Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
