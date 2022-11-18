Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Teleflex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $912,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock opened at $213.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $356.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.92.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

