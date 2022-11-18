Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €410.00 ($422.68) to €360.00 ($371.13) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €430.00 ($443.30) to €410.00 ($422.68) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $408.75.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

TLPFY opened at $112.79 on Monday. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $90.46 and a fifty-two week high of $227.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average is $148.21.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

