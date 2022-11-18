Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Tenaris Price Performance

TS opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Tenaris by 345.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 113.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

