Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on THC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE THC opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,810,000 after buying an additional 1,625,431 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after buying an additional 1,378,162 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after buying an additional 1,063,338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,310,000 after buying an additional 964,957 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $34,146,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

