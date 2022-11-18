Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1938 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $22.32 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEZNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.80) to €6.70 ($6.91) in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.28) to €8.55 ($8.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.80) to €6.40 ($6.60) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

