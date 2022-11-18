Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $96.60 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009936 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00024919 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005864 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000707 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008275 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,879,821,257,359 coins and its circulating supply is 5,998,141,317,817 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
