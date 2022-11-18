TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $224.19 million and approximately $25.73 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00078280 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060249 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000418 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010998 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022806 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005553 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000265 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,020,428 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
