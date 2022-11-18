Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $176.55

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $176.55 and last traded at $178.22, with a volume of 1204999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tesla to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.41.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $565.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.70.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,560,178. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.