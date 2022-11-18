Tessenderlo Group (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Tessenderlo Group (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Tessenderlo Group Price Performance

Shares of TSDOF opened at 35.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 35.00. Tessenderlo Group has a one year low of 35.00 and a one year high of 35.00.

Tessenderlo Group Company Profile

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

