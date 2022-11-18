TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$168.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFII. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.11.

TFII stock opened at $102.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.33. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $114.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 78.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 19.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,344 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

