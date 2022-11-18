The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Update

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.78. 4,796,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248,636. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $231.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.20 and a 200 day moving average of $145.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

