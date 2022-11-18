The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.5% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 80,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,243 shares of company stock valued at $37,140,656 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

SCHW stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.99. 188,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,010,302. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

