The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Chemours Stock Up 2.1 %

Chemours stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

