The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after acquiring an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,661,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

Shares of EL traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.02. The company had a trading volume of 75,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,484. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.04 and its 200-day moving average is $242.53. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.