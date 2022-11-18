The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target to $7.00

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GETY. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Getty Images from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Getty Images from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 8.06.

Getty Images Stock Performance

NYSE:GETY opened at 5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 6.84. Getty Images has a 1-year low of 4.51 and a 1-year high of 37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 131,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.50, for a total value of 1,118,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,601,923 shares in the company, valued at 549,116,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock worth $117,506,870. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth $110,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

