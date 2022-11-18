The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $190.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
MNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.56.
monday.com Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $408.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on monday.com (MNDY)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.