The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $190.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.56.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $408.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About monday.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,024,000. TenCore Partners LP raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 52.8% in the first quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 254,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at $2,419,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.