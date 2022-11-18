The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells $622,580.00 in Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fahim Siddiqui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,887. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.13 and a 200-day moving average of $292.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $320.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

