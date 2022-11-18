The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,037 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.49% of Howard Hughes worth $16,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $1,507,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HHC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howard Hughes Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on HHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.