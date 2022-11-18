The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

