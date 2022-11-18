The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Update

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 409,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 6.5 %
NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 0.88. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,800 shares of company stock worth $81,594. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
About The Liberty Braves Group
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
Featured Stories
