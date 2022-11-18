The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $64.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

