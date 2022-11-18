The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

Progressive stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.25. 11,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

