The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 1.3% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,735. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.66 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.