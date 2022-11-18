The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMR. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $892.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $36.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after buying an additional 104,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 40,804 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

