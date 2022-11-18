The Sage Group’s (SGE) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 720 ($8.46) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.05) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.40) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 590 ($6.93) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 711 ($8.35).

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The Sage Group stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 800 ($9.40). The company had a trading volume of 887,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,368. The firm has a market cap of £8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 2,844.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 587.20 ($6.90) and a one year high of GBX 862.20 ($10.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 720.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 694.90.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

About The Sage Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.14%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

