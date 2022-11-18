The Sandbox Market Cap Hits $881.84 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00003504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $881.84 million and $69.68 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002641 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.00568879 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.36 or 0.29631970 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.
The Sandbox Token Profile
The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling The Sandbox
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.