The TJX Companies, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.32.

Shares of TJX opened at $77.99 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

