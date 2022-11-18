The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.06. 43,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

