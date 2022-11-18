TheStreet Downgrades Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) to C+

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Carriage Services stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.98 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.